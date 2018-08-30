The Nai Harn Phuket - Award for effective water management

The Nai Harn has received a Best Water Treatment Management award from Thailand’s Regional Environment office in Phuket.

Thursday 30 August 2018, 10:00AM

This latest green award follows recognition earlier this year when Thailand’s Department of Environmental Quality Promotion, part of the Ministry of Natural Resources, bestowed a “Gold Level” Green Hotel Award on The Nai Harn for its ongoing initiatives and eco-friendly operations.

“It is satisfying and motivating to be recognized for our commitment to protecting the stunning natural environment that supports us at The Nai Harn,” said Frank Grassmann, the resort’s general manager.

“We integrate sustainable approaches throughout hotel operations in everything from the use of low-flow shower heads and faucet aerators in the bathrooms to recycling plastic bottles and growing our own organic vegetables and herbs for use in the restaurants. We were also one of the first hotels on the island to banish plastic straws,” he added.

Sukhon Chaiboon, The Nai Harn’s Chief Engineer accepts Best Water Treatment Management award

Adding to these initiatives, The Nai Harn recently participated in research instigated by The Phuket Hotels Association (PHA) in partnership with the U.S. Embassy Science Fellowship (ESF) Program to tackle the critical issue of waste management in Phuket, with the aim of eliminating single-use plastics at the island’s hotels.

As part of a 60-day program, Dr. Marissa Jablonski, an appointed fellow of the ESF, is conducting a series of tests at participating hotels around the island using the latest technology and data collection tools to measure plastic use and waste management.

At the end of her investigation, Dr Jablonski will produce a report detailing recommendations for the elimination of single-use plastics at all PHA member hotels and resorts.

"Plastic pollution is a problem that urgently needs to be solved on Phuket. As hosts it is our duty to be as proactive as possible and our collaboration with the PHA is one more way The Nai Harn can make a positive contribution to the protection of our local environment,” said Mr. Grassmann.

About THE NAI HARN

THE NAI HARN offers the perfect blend of romance, adventure, indulgence and a genuine sense of heritage, perched above Thailand’s best beach*, ranged along a lush hillside at the southern tip of Phuket. The hotel offers dress circle seats to the greatest shown on earth – the spectacle of an Andaman sunset set against the dramatic promontory of Cape Promthep, best viewed from the four-poster day bed on your private 40sq m terrace, or from the re-born Rooftop Deck at our bucket list-worthy daily Magic Hour and Sunset Salutation Ritual. Phuket’s only hotel with a real sense of history has hosted luminaries from royals to heads of state to stars of stage and screen – where else but at THE NAI HARN can you take a luxury speedboat island hopping to James Bond Island … while staying in the suite occupied by Roger Moore or Christopher Lee during filming of The Man with the Golden Gun? Offering guest rooms at least as capacious as the generous terraces and suites best described as sublime, THE NAI HARN has been completely redesigned to maximize its exceptional vistas. Minimally elegant with lavish touches and ‘ah’ moments, this comprehensive reimagining of Phuket’s first luxury resort infuses contemporary style with a Southern Thai aesthetic, setting the scene for destination experiences informed by authenticity and local knowledge, new adventures on roads less travelled, and culinary experiences that define excellence.

www.thenaiharn.com