THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

The myth of Mae Phosop, rice goddess of Thailand

Worshipping goddesses like Mae Phosop, the rice goddess, has been part of Thai culture and tradition since prehistoric times.

Culture
By Sirinya Pakditawan

Sunday 28 April 2019, 03:00PM

Photo (left): Heiko S / Flickr. Image (right): devata.org

Photo (left): Heiko S / Flickr. Image (right): devata.org

Even though the role of female deities be­came subservient since the introduction of male-dominated faiths such as Hinduism, Brahmanism and the official religion Buddhism, the power of the matriarchal spirit has al­ways played an important role in Thai­land. She is also known as Mae Khwan Khao, the ‘Mother of Rice Prosperity’.

Mae Phosop is considered the spirit or soul of rice, the main staple of the Thai diet. Thus, it is a common belief that without rice, a person cannot sus­tain and live long. The myth and legend of the rice goddess says she is badly mistreated by an old widow. Hence, she flees and finds shelter with a friend. This friend is a fish that leads the goddess into the deep forest where no human being can find and reach her.

As a consequence, all human be­ings begin to suffer from the absence of Phosop and try all that is humanly possible to find her. Finally, the fish advises the goddess to return to the humans because the next Lord Buddha will soon come to the world. Thus, the blessing of the rice goddess is needed since the Buddha will not be able to fulfil his duty on earth without Mae Phosop. Hence, she comes back to the community of mankind to stay forever. However, before her return, the goddess asks human beings to promise to treat her with respect forever after. In return she promises to bring abundant crops to mankind. Man keeps his word and so does Mae Phosop.

This story explains Thai fertility rites concerning the cultivation of rice. Thus, we may be justified in claiming that the relationship between humans and the ‘soul’ of rice is mutually de­pendent. Hence, there is also a saying that ‘The virtues of rice are 69, while the virtues of the Lord Buddha are only 59’. This proverb speaks for itself, and what is more, it also seems to point out the conflict between animistic beliefs and Buddhism. In addition, it reveals an intrinsic connection and relationship between mankind and what sustains its source of life.

When the spirit of the rice goddess is invocated, the person who performs the rite will address the spirit with sweet, kind and respectful words. The invoca­tion runs as follows: ‘Dear Spirit of Rice, Mother Phosi, Mother Phosop, Mother of the Nine Stars, Mother Chanthewi, Mother Si Dusada, come, please, come’

Laguna Golf Phuket

Mae Phosop is addressed by the title of mother (mae) who provides food for her children (mankind). Thus, people are her children and they treat her with respect as they would their natural mother. According to Thai tradition, children are also taught to wai – put their hands in the position of obeisance and respect – after finishing their meal.

Summing up, we may say that on the one hand, the myth of the rice goddess shows how animistic and Buddhist belief were combined in the past. On the other hand, it also reveals mankind’s dependency on a good rice harvest. Hence, people feel grateful to the rice goddess and behave respect­fully towards her.

Sirinya Pakditawan is a ‘luk kreung’, or half-Thai, born and raised in Hamburg, Germany. She enjoys writing about Thailand, with a focus is on culture, art, history, tradition and on the people, as well as a mix of topics concerning Thai popular culture, travelogues and articles about Thai food.

Sirinya’s aim is not only to entertain you but to provide you with information and facts about Thailand, its culture and history that may not be generally known, in particular to the Western world. She has a PhD in American Studies from the University of Hamburg. 

To read the original story, and many more, be sure to check out Sirinya’s blog: www.sirinyas-thailand.de

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Royal Rainmakers on standby in Phuket despite three failed attempts
Songkran tourism revenue jumps 15%
Unesco project aims to give prominent women the recognition they deserve
Nong Bank, 8, honoured as model citizen for cleaning Patong canal
AirAsia’s failed ad campaign is a reminder of the perils of word play
Ancient sites put up Unesco shield
Phuket Songkran road accident toll holds at one dead, 25 injured
Sacred Geometry: Does mathematics hold a case for intelligent design?
Phuket begins Songkran with traditional festivities
Mayor invites people see sand pagodas on Patong Beach
Songkran festivities face water restrictions as reservoirs hit record lows
Phuket Airport readies for Songkran rush
Phuket shuts down for Songkran long weekend
Police to crack down on lurid Songkran videos, pics
Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

 

Phuket community
Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish

Nevermind the Underpass and this silly Circle! Why not finish the Chalong Hospital! but this would b...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

Stop cleaning up Thai's garbage and force the nation to confront the people's ignorance of t...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

"And I make my hands dirty by keeping clean and fresh my place..."Wow,what a great achieve...(Read More)

Free emergency water to be delivered to Kamala residents

This whole water droughts crisis did reach present stage due to a governor with a ostrich syndrome. ...(Read More)

Free emergency water to be delivered to Kamala residents

You don't mean to say a certain personage got it wrong when he said there was no drought do you?...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish

Talking about Chalong hospital, was that not opening this month April? Comparing with the short con...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish

Chalong Underpass construction is already causing 3.5 years traffic delay. Another extra 6 weeks to ...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

"Interesting mental output at 5.16," maybe, but then I was following your example "&q...(Read More)

Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply

Guess water hydrants and sprinkler systems in shopping centres all over Phuket have now not the need...(Read More)

Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply

When this Governor declares that Phuket has a water drought crisis in 'full swing'? When red...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Thai Residential
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 