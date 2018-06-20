GOLF: The team from Irish Times at Jungceylon in Patong took the winners’ title at the third annual Laguna Phuket Hospitality Challenge Charity golf tournament held at Laguna Golf Phuket last Friday (June 15) finishing with a Net score of 57.

GolfMatt Pond

Wednesday 20 June 2018, 05:50PM

John White from team Irish Times sinks a putt as teammates Tommy Corley and Oliver Bates look on. Photo: Mattt Pond

There were three teams who finished with an equal Net score, however the Irish Times team comprising Tommy Corley, Oliver Bates, John White and Miss Yanee took the title on a back-nine Sudden Death Countback.

Coming in at second place, taking into account hole-by-hole countback and sudden death on the last hole, was the team from Laguna and then following them in third place was team Speer Chuckers.

However, one of the main reasons for the event, in addition to claim the winners’ title, was to raise funds for charity and it has been confirmed that the total amount raised from last Friday’s event was B176,980, which will once again be donated to the Laguna’s Children First Fund.

The atmosphere at last Friday’s event, as with previous years, was fun yet competitive, with teams battling for bragging rights as the best hospitality golfers in the region.

Being the only event of its kind in the region, if not the world, it was the ideal networking opportunity for local hoteliers, restaurateurs, landlords, club owners and others involved in the hospitality industry to come together in a relaxed environment.

The unique “Gourmet Golf” concept event saw Laguna Phuket hotel establishments such as Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia, Dusit Thani and Outrigger provide on-course food and drinks for golfers.

Bringing even more to this year’s event were other leading entertainment venues from around Phuket, including new additions such as Tile It, Whisky Hole, Luna Walk International Cigar Hole, Captain Hook’s Smokehouse and Two Chefs.

In addition to the teams mentioned above, other teams at this year’s event included, a team of Thailand’s four top chefs, Outrigger Resorts, Tai Pan and a team all the way from Oman.

Organisers had all 18 holes sponsored with some refreshments and food and a very special hole where the Banyan Tree Spa gave golfers a refreshing neck massage.

On the par 3 holes there was a “Beat-The-Pro” event, where Matthew Richardson, a PGA Professional from Laguna Golf Academy, challenged each golfer to beat him.

Speaking just minutes ahead of the shotgun start at midday last Friday, Laguna Golf Phuket’s assistant vice president and group golf director Paul Wilson told The Phuket News, “Today is the third Laguna Phuket Hospitality Challenge and the last two have been extremely successful.

“We have 68 golfers playing today, all 18 holes have been sponsored by different restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses from across the island and it’s all about a very good cause, to raise money for the Children First Fund.”

Adding more about the Children First Fund, event organiser Mark Cameron of Asean Events said, “The Children First Fund is a Laguna charity that takes care of over 400 orphans.

“We supported the charity last year and managed to raise over B200,000,” he said.

Speaking post-event, Cameron said, “What a fantastic turnout we had with 68 golfers and after a small sun dance by me in the morning, we got a break in the rain and bright sunshine ensured everyone had a memorable day.

“We raised over B175,000 for the charity which will go a long way to help the orphans on the island, so much thanks to everyone who participated and supported the event.”

The Phuket News, Khao Phuket and Live89.5 were proud to be sponsors of this event.