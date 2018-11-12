The Lounge Rawai - Suckling Pig

Start From: Wednesday 14 November 2018, 06:00PM to Wednesday 12 December 2018, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Our new restaurant with fantastic decor is open in Rawai. We open from 8am every morning, through to Midnight. Serving breakfast, lunch and evening meal. You can check out the website for the menu and pictures www.property-lounge.com Lunch from 99bht Pool tables, and live sports Lots of parking Wednesday this week (14th Nov), we have the suckling pig which is extremely popular ( also 28th Nov and 12th Ded ). One Baguette, lots of salads and all the trimmings 240B. Hope to see you there this week.