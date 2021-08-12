The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The importance of mangroves

The importance of mangroves

The ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) late last month joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, which is observed each year to raise awareness of the global importance of preserving mangroves. Here, Dr Theresa Mundita S. Lim, Executive Director of the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity, explained the importance and benefits of protecting the world’s most productive ecosystems.

Environment
By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 August 2021, 12:47PM

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, an ASEAN Heritage Park in Singapore. Photo: ACB

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, an ASEAN Heritage Park in Singapore. Photo: ACB

Mangroves in the ASEAN are rich and diverse, armouring communities against the cruel impacts of climate change and, at the same time, underpinning community livelihoods as well as economies. The region hosts 42% of mangrove forests in the world, with an estimated total area of 42,914 square kilometres as of 2020. At least 47 out of the 70 known mangrove species in the world can be found in the region, according to the database of the ASEAN Clearing House Mechanism.

It is worthy to note how crucial these ecosystems are in supporting the interconnectivity of key biodiversity areas. As they link the land and the sea, mangrove systems receive nutrients and organic matter from terrestrial ecosystems, estuaries, and marine systems. These nutrient-rich ecosystems serve as habitats for land animals and nesting and breeding areas for fish and shellfish, migratory birds, and sea turtles. The benefits arising from mangrove ecosystems extend to nearby ecosystems such as fisheries. By serving as nursery habitats, mangrove areas allow key marine species to thrive before moving to other areas as they mature.

In Thailand, for instance, the Ao Phang Nga - Mu Ko Surin - Mu Ko Similan National Park, a designated ASEAN Heritage Park (AHP), has one of the country’s most extensive and best-preserved mangrove forests that support marine species like the critically endangered black finless porpoise and green sea turtles.

Apart from cleaning and filtering out pollutants from the water before it reaches the ocean, mangroves’ sturdy root systems form a natural barrier against storm surges and floods.

Similarly, several studies show that the movement and exchange of organic carbon among ecosystems support the networks of coastal ecosystems that release and trap carbon and nutrients from adjacent ecosystems. With their high carbon sequestration and storage capacity, mangrove systems, along with seagrass and coral reefs, are considered tools for climate change mitigation. 

These valuable contributions to climate mitigation and adaptation and the people’s welfare are enough reasons for us to do more to protect these ecosystems. At this point, amid the more frequent and intense climate-related disasters coming our way, actions to integrate biodiversity considerations into programmes and policies are even more dire and urgent. Biodiversity and climate change issues are interdependent and should not be tackled separately.

Over the years, we have seen the decline of mangroves, losing over 26% of all mangroves in the ASEAN region alone from 1980 to 2005, largely due to human-driven activities, such as logging and conversion to other uses. The first step to address the loss of mangroves is to assess and appreciate the true value of mangrove systems. Taking into account the opportunity costs of losing nature brings us closer to the best possible solution for our present woes.

SAii Laguna Phuket

At the regional and national levels, there are increasing efforts to protect and restore mangroves and other crucial ecosystems. In Brunei Darussalam, the government is paying close attention to widening the coverage of its mangroves and peat swamp forests in the development of its national biodiversity strategies and plans. To quote the statement of Dr Nor Imtihan Binti Haji Abdul Razak, permanent secretary for planning, land use, and environment of Brunei Darussalam’s Ministry of Development, and chair of the ASEAN Senior Officials on the Environment during an online event recently led by the ACB: “every decision made for development requires consideration for nature and biological resources.”

This August, the ACB, together with the ASEAN Secretariat, will formally launch the ASEAN Green Initiative, which aims to plant and grow 10 million native trees in 10 years across the region. The initiative, which is in line with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, encourages the use of local species and the active participation of the community and local experts to ensure that ecosystems are effectively restored to their healthy and stable state.

Indeed, the role of communities to protect mangroves is important. The ACB continues to support civil society organisations through the Small Grants Programme, in cooperation with the German Development Bank (KfW) in enabling communities to restore and protect ecosystems and improving livelihood opportunities. One of the programme’s sites is a designated AHP, Meinmahla Kyun Wildlife Sanctuary, an extensive mangrove forested island. The project is ongoing despite some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am likewise pleased that biodiversity and nature-based solutions are high on the agenda of the ASEAN Member States based on earlier pronouncements made, including more recently at the online event co-convened by the ACB and the United Kingdom COP26 Presidency. 

On this occasion, let us take this opportunity to motivate each other to work closely together and step up efforts for the protection of nature’s marvels, for we are part of nature. 

‒ Dr Theresa Mundita S. Lim
Executive Director, ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dolphins Ahoy!
‘This Little Love of Mine’ delivers a nice Aussie surprise
Unleashed: Don’t give the dog a bone
From zoonoses to pandemics, and the role of biodiversity
Soi Dog Foundation launches mobile clinic in Surat Thani
Data literacy is the Essential Skill of the Next Decade: dunnhumby APAC
Soi Dog Foundation returns to Phuket Stray Dog Shelter, carries out vaccination drive
Young artist rises in Patong
Blazing Saddles: A dam fine ride!
Jungle Cruise, a Disney ride gone right
Luma Solves Retirement Insurance Requirements for OA Visa in Phuket
[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #5!
Patience is a Virtue
‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is a blast
Phuket police officers come to the rescue of dog hit by car

 

Phuket community
Canadian jailed for 11 years in China for spying

what is stunning is that there are no posts here, from Canadian expats, showing moral support for th...(Read More)

Swiss tourist killer moved to Phuket Prison

Will we know the CoD of Nicole? Drowning perhaps? I cannot imagine a suspect's partner being ab...(Read More)

‘Too early to tell’: Phuket Governor makes no promises on easing COVID restrictions

We are fully vaccinated businessmen who took advantage of the Sandbox to get access to our meetings ...(Read More)

COVID nasal spray vaccine trials to begin

I belive the problems with other pharma companies trialing this last year are struggling with, it is...(Read More)

Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’

See the rusty bars the Governor pose with? See the still present razor wire near ceiling on 1 photo?...(Read More)

Phuket second COVID vaccination injections moved forward

What about the people waiting for the First?...(Read More)

Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’

There are just a few words for this Governor and Dr Kusak handling of this: Unbelievable, shameful,...(Read More)

Anti-government protests hit Bangkok streets

There should be more openness of the extreme wealth of Thai Ministers, army and police generals, an...(Read More)

PM revokes order to gag free speech

The media should do a total black-out of his speeches. Gagging him would go along way to stopping th...(Read More)

Anti-government protests hit Bangkok streets

Would be interesting to learn about the financial status of Anutin family and their giant Sino-Thai ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 