The highly anticipated Leopard 50 arrives in Asia

With versatility in mind, we bring to you the next generation of Leopard Catamarans, the Leopard 50. She has been designed to replace one of the best-selling Leopard Catamarans of all time, the award-winning Leopard 48. In partnership with the superior design team at Robertson and Caine and the distinguished Simonis & Voogd Yacht Design, Leopard Catamarans set the standard for what a cruising catamaran should encompass.

Friday 11 January 2019, 09:49AM

True to the Leopard pedigree, the Leopard 50 emphasizes functional open spaces and ease of handling.

She is making her first official boat show appearance in Asia at the upcoming Thailand Yacht Show and Rendezvous taking place in Royal Phuket Marina from January 10th to 13th.

Her versatility begins with the option to choose the classic hard-top exterior configuration (Leopard 50P), or for the first time on a Leopard Catamaran of this size, an optional flybridge accommodation (Leopard 50L).

The Leopard 50L is the ideal layout for anyone looking for more outdoor living space as she comes equipped with a flybridge that includes a lounge area, table, sunbed and optional exterior speakers and shade awning. Access is provided by floating stairs leading up from the aft cockpit.

An important distinction compared to similar sailboat flybridge configurations is that while under sail, passengers can move about the flybridge with ample headroom and never worry about interference from the boom.

The flybridge is also situated to still maintain contact with the hard top helm station; an important feature found on all Leopard Catamarans.

Sailors looking for the familiar, continuous hard top can opt for the Leopard 50P. This version does not have the flybridge and can deliver increased performance particularly when fitted with the offered Squaretop mainsail and other available performance-orientated rigging and sail options.

With either version, the entire exterior styling of the Leopard 50 has also been revamped to give the hull a more sophisticated look. In addition to the exterior options, the interior offers multiple layout configuration with 4 or 5 cabins, and an extensive options list.

While the exterior of the yacht has been enhanced, Naval Architect for Simonis Voogd Desgin, Alexander Simonis, tells us this: “Most of the work has been done ‘under the bonnet’ so to say by advances made in the construction geometry of the new 50.

To create the beautiful open plan layouts and the near 360-degree view from the saloon area while at the same time have a strong and stiff yacht which is not too heavy requires advanced engineering solutions. The new 50 makes use of carbon infused ring frames in the most critical areas to achieve this.

This type of construction has been pioneered on the larger, all carbon racing catamarans and is now successfully being applied in this Leopard cruising catamaran so that we can offer the best possible mix between comfort, space and performance.”

The hard top covered helm station is still located in the classic position – raised and to starboard. You will be protected and secure at sea as you communicate easily from the helm station with the aft cockpit and flybridge.

From the aft cockpit step into an open saloon through stacking sliding glass doors which seamlessly blend the saloon with the outdoors. Inside, the interior has an elegant, light finish that is accented with grey contrasts.

The design is modern and fresh, with a focus on quality of finish and materials. The stylish interior is designed with plenty of headroom and an ergonomic layout.

A staple in all new Leopard models, the forward facing settee, situated aft, allows for direct communication with the forward facing galley. The saloon is finished off with a saloon-sized overhead skylight, and the signature forward cockpit is accessible from the saloon through a weather-tight door.

 Principal Specifications:

  • Length Overall 50’ 6” / 15.4 m
  • Hull Length 48’ 11” / 14.9 m
  • Beam 26’ 5” / 8.06 m
  • Draft 5” 3’ / 1.6 m
  • Sail Area 1,660 sq ft/ 154.2 sq m
  • Engines 2 x 57 hp
  • Fuel Capacity 243 US Gal / 920 l
  • Water Capacity 185 US Gal / 700 l
  • Cabins 4 or 5
  • Heads 4 or 5

In addition to private ownership through Leopard Catamarans, this yacht will be available for ownership through the Moorings Yacht Ownership Program, as the Moorings 5000. The Leopard 50 will also be available for charter vacations in select destinations worldwide through The Moorings.

For additional information about Leopard Catamarans, please email Kit Chotithamaporn at kit.c@thlmarine.com

Leopard Catamarans are on show at the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019, being held at Royal Phuket Marina. The show is open from 2pm to 8pm daily until Sunday (Jan 13), when the show will close at 7pm.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019.

 

 

