Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

The Grow Boating Networking Evening - September

The Grow Boating Networking Evening - September

Start From: Friday 4 September 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 4 September 2020, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for September 2020 will be held at The Speakeasy Yacht Club, at The Royal Phuket Marina on Friday the 4th of September 2020 from 5pm onward.

Our drinks sponsor for the evening will be South East Asia Sails. See https://southeastasiasails.com/

There will be a light buffet sponsored by The Speakeasy Yacht Club and special prices on your favourite beverages.

M Beach Club Phuket

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/491098897758155/ or our Website https://www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/grow-boating-networking-evening

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : The Speakeasy Yacht Club - The Royal Phuket Marina

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Deputy AG who dropped ‘Boss’ charge a no-show at hearing

When a Deputy AG 'gives' a no show for a hearing, expressing his dis-respect for the Thai La...(Read More)

Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality

Its just the dirty Farangs the are the problem...(Read More)

Rally rivals set to face off

There we go again. All these rally happenings, also in cities north of Bangkok, only can backfire on...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Not always double pricing. When I used to have a work permit many times visiting national parks I wo...(Read More)

The worst is over, says TAT Deputy Governor

On July 6th, the TAT Vice Governor said,.."The worse is over".. We write now August 10th...(Read More)

Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality

So who is going to enforce these laws? Not the incompetent RTP, They cannot enforce the helmet laws ...(Read More)

OAG targets Boss manslaughter charge

All noise is for the general public, spread over some time to die out. Remember the Victoria Secret ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

@ Galong, I not want to dim your optimism, but great chance the ticket boot man just has very elemen...(Read More)

Tipping point: Banks recalling loans pose long-term threat to Phuket’s tourism recovery

G-M of Patong Resort Hotel should be more worried about the new opening of 'Four Points by Shera...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

So, all we've got to do is carry a copy of the Thai Constitution (in Thai with Section 27 highli...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential

 