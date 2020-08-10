The Grow Boating Networking Evening - September

Start From: Friday 4 September 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 4 September 2020, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for September 2020 will be held at The Speakeasy Yacht Club, at The Royal Phuket Marina on Friday the 4th of September 2020 from 5pm onward.

Our drinks sponsor for the evening will be South East Asia Sails. See https://southeastasiasails.com/

There will be a light buffet sponsored by The Speakeasy Yacht Club and special prices on your favourite beverages.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/491098897758155/ or our Website https://www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/grow-boating-networking-evening