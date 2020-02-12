Kata Rocks
The Grow Boating Networking Evening - March 2020

The Grow Boating Networking Evening - March 2020

Start From: Friday 6 March 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 6 March 2020, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for March 2020 will be held at The Speakeasy Yacht Club, at The Royal Phuket Marina on Friday the 6th of March 2020 from 5pm onward. If you would like to be the drinks sponsor for the evening please let us know. There will be a light buffet sponsored by The Speakeasy Yacht Club and special prices on your favourite beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along. To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/491098897758155/ or our Website https://www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/grow-boating-networking-evening

Person : Grow Boating Phuket
Address : The Speakeasy Yacht Club - The Royal Phuket Marina

 

