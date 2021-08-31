The Grow Boating Networking Evening for October 2021

Start From: Friday 1 October 2021, 05:00PM to Friday 1 October 2021, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for October 2021 will be held at the Isola Restaurant, at the Royal Phuket Marina on Friday the 1st of October from 5pm. There will be a light buffet sponsored by the Isola Restaurant and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available.

We are delighted to announce that The Thailand International Boat Show and JAND Events will be the drinks sponsor for the evening. See www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar.

We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket/ Grow Boating is

kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com