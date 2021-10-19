BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Grow Boating Networking Evening for November 2021

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for November 2021

Start From: Friday 5 November 2021, 05:00PM to Friday 5 November 2021, 09:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for November 2021 will be held at the new Boardwalk Bistro and Bar, formerly Tempt, next door to the Lagoon Saloon, at the Phuket Boat Lagoon on Friday the 5th of November from 5pm.

There will be a light buffet sponsored by the Hardstand Restaurant and as always all of your selected beverages will be available. We are delighted to announce that Derani Yachts will be the drinks sponsor for the evening. See www.derani-yachts.com

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

AXA Insurance PCL

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Boardwalk Bistro and Bar

 

