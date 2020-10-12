Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Grow Boating Networking Evening for November 2020

Start From: Friday 6 November 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 6 November 2020, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for November 2020 will be held at the Port of Call restaurant, at the Ao Po Grand Marina on Friday the 6th of November from 5pm. Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsor for the evening. Sponsors receive a generous media package from the Phuket News and can display their products and services on the evening and give a presentation on their company. There will be a light buffet sponsored by the Port of Call restaurant and your favourite beverages will all be available from the bar. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along. To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/GrowBoatingNetworkingEvening or our Website http://www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/grow... Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : The Port of Call restaurant

 

