The Grow Boating Networking Evening for March 2022

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for March 2022

Start From: Friday 4 March 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 4 March 2022, 10:00PM

We would like to invite you to join us for the next Grow Boating Evening which will be held at the Sea Breeze at the Royal Phuket Marina on Friday the 4th of March from 5pm.

It gives me great pleasure to announce that the Thailand Yacht Show have very generously agreed to be the drinks sponsor for Grow Boating for the next 12 months, which saves us having to worry about finding a sponsor each time, so do come along and enjoy their hospitality! There will be a delicious light buffet for all attendees and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Sea Breeze - Royal Phuket Marina

 

