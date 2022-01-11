The Grow Boating Networking Evening for February 2022

Start From: Friday 4 February 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 4 February 2022, 09:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for February 2022 will be held at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar, at the Phuket Boat Lagoon on Friday the 4th of February from 5pm. Drinks sponsorship is available for the event. Sponsorship costs 10,000 baht and includes a generous media package from our media partner The Phuket News. Message us for more information. There will be a delicious free burger for all attendees and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com