The Grow Boating Networking Evening for December

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for December

Start From: Friday 4 December 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 4 December 2020, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for December 2020 will be held at the Speakeasy Yacht Club, at the Royal Phuket Marina on Friday the 4th of December from 5pm. There will be a light buffet sponsored by the Speakeasy Yacht club and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsor for the evening. Sponsors receive a generous media package from the Phuket News and can display their products and services on the evening and give a presentation on their company.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/GrowBoatingNetworkingEvening or our Website https://www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/grow-boating-networking-evening Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Royal Phuket Marina

 

