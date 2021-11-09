BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Grow Boating Networking Evening for December 2021

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for December 2021

Start From: Friday 3 December 2021, 05:00PM to Friday 3 December 2021, 09:30PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for December 2021 will be held at the Port of Call restaurant and Bar at the Ao Po Grand Marina on Friday the 3rd of December from 5pm.

We are delighted to announce that Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd. - The Sponsorship Experts will be the drinks sponsor for the evening. Enjoy a drink or two on Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd. as The Sponsorship Experts wish all industry stakeholders a prosperous 2022 and look forward to seeing everyone on the boardwalk at the Thailand International Boat Show, 6-9 January 2022, Royal Phuket Marina. See www.paulpoole.co.th

There will be a light buffet sponsored by the Port of Call restaurant and Bar and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket/ Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Port of Call restaurant and Bar

 

