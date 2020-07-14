Oak Maedow Phuket
The Grow Boating Networking Evening - August 2020

Start From: Friday 7 August 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 7 August 2020, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for August 2020 will be held at the d’deck bar, at the Ao Po Grand Marina on Friday the 7th of August from 5pm. Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsor for the evening. Sponsors receive a generous media package from the Phuket News and can display their products and services on the evening and give a 10-minute presentation on their company. There will be a light buffet sponsored by the d’deck Bar and special prices on your favourite beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com

The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/GrowBoatingNetworkingEvening/ or our Website www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/grow-boating-networking-evening

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : The d’deck bar

 

