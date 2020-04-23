Kata Rocks
The Grow Boating Networking Evening

The Grow Boating Networking Evening

Start From: Friday 5 June 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 5 June 2020, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for June 2020 will be held at The Dock A Café, at The Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina on Friday the 5th of June from 5pm onward. We are very pleased to announce that Sky Marine Group will be the drinks sponsor for the evening. See www.skymarinegroup.com There will be a light buffet sponsored by the Dock A Café and special prices on your favourite beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com

The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/GrowBoatingNetworkingEvening/ or our Website www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/grow-boating-networking-evening Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : The Dock A Café - The Phuket Boat Lagoon

 

 

