The Greatest Show presented by HeadStart Dance Academy

Start From: Saturday 8 June 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 8 June 2019, 09:00PM

Ladies and gentlemen / Boys and girls ... Witness something you've never seen before, heard before, dreamt of before ... An amazing show in Phuket ! “ The Greatest Show” presented by HeadStart Dance Academy on Saturday 8 June 2019 at 6.30pm with over 150 performers in the Sport Hall of Headstart International school Phuket. With a Circus theme including the magic of Hip Hop, Contemporary and Jazz Dancers, cheerleaders, aerial artists and singers. Come and enjoy a variety of famous musical scenes from Cats and the Greatest Showman. It's going to be a bumpy ride to the other side!!! Tickets available at Headstart front office.

Person : HeadStart Dance Academy
Address : Headstart International school Phuket

 

