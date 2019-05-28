Start From: Saturday 8 June 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 8 June 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Ladies and gentlemen / Boys and girls ... Witness something you've never seen before, heard before, dreamt of before ... An amazing show in Phuket ! “ The Greatest Show” presented by HeadStart Dance Academy on Saturday 8 June 2019 at 6.30pm with over 150 performers in the Sport Hall of Headstart International school Phuket. With a Circus theme including the magic of Hip Hop, Contemporary and Jazz Dancers, cheerleaders, aerial artists and singers. Come and enjoy a variety of famous musical scenes from Cats and the Greatest Showman. It's going to be a bumpy ride to the other side!!! Tickets available at Headstart front office.