Start From: Wednesday 27 March 2019, 02:00PM to Wednesday 3 April 2019, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Grand opening of the first professional gaming spot for gamers and esports lovers. 16 most powerful computers, PlayStation 4, Playstation VR, NT Switch, the fastest Internet 500/500 Mbps, all games you need! Special discounts during the rain or when a gamer is injured. 10 minutes walk from our hotel Gamers Paradise Hotel. Gamers Arena Soi Ta-Iad gaming hall right on Fitness Street in Chalong.