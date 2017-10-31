Classical and Modern Music Concert (flute, bassoon, piano, in 2 sessions). Headliner: The Golden Flute performance by Maxim Rubtsov, the titled flutist, soloist of the Russian National Orchestra. Charity auction to support Phuket Has Been Good to Us foundation. Auction of the children’s drawings and the guests are invited to bid on their favorites. Arrive: 18:30, event starts at 19:00 (duration 3 hours over 2 sessions). Dress Code: Cocktail Attire & After5. Ticket price is THB 3900 NET, includes concert, drinks and snacks during the event. Bookings 081 979 2082.
The Golden Flute at Royal Phuket Marina
Start From: Saturday 18 November 2017, 06:30PM
to Saturday 18 November 2017, 10:00PM