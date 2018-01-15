The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The fun one: Racing, relaxation and parties all part of 21st The Bay Regatta

SAILING: Over 40 sailing yachts and 250 competitors will arrive in Phuket next month, to join this year’s Bay Regatta being held from January 31-February 4.

Monday 15 January 2018, 09:27AM

Now in it’s 21st Year, The Bay Regatta is different from Phuket’s famous King’s Cup Regatta, as it takes the fleet from Phuket, through the spectacular scenery of Phang Nga Bay to a new anchorage each evening, holding awards parties in a wide variety of different locations.

The event attracts a range of sailors, from first time racers joining just for the experience of sailing through some of the world’s most amazing maritime scenery, to professional racers, who return year after year for the opportunity to race and stay overnight in some fantastic anchorages, which are carefully selected to allow the participants to have the choice to sleep on their boats or ashore at local resorts.

Often billed as ‘Asia’s fun regatta’, the hallmark of this event is the casual, fun-filled atmosphere with many families and faces familiar to the Phuket yachting scene returning to the race course, preferring the regattas more relaxed approach to racing for the four-day adventure.

Despite the relaxed atmosphere, yachts are divided into six classes based on their designs. The “Racing” class will see a number of new entries this year with teams travelling from Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore to challenge Sergey Khamtsov’s Megazip.

The Bareboat charter class returns in force emphasising that Phuket remains one of the world’s best yacht charter opportunities with a strong entry from the New Zealand, Russia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Cruising Yachts will be split into two divisions and see an ever expanding range of yachts joining to challenge locals, Kevin Gillow and Jim Ellis for the title.

The Multihull class will be divided into racing and cruising divisions, With two current King’s Cup champions, Henry Kaye’s Thor and John Newnham’s Twin Sharks renewing their battle from 2017. The cruising fleet challenge is lead by Robert Hossack’s Raptor, crewed by regatta legends David Yourrief and Alistair Purves.

The 2018 competition starts on the Jan 31 with registration and the opening party held at the Chandara Resort and Spa, Ao Po on the northeast coast of Phuket.

The first race day will head out from Ao Po and race north to the top of Phang Nga Bay, past the famous ramparts of Ko Phanak, the Ko Hong group of islands and James Bond Island. Crossing the bay and anchoring between Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi for a presentation evening under the stars at the Koh Yao Chukit Dachanan Resort.

The second race day will see the fleet running through the many secluded islands of the Ko Pak Bia group before heading East, for a free night to sample the delights of Krabi’s Leam Nang Peninsular. This years regatta will race in Krabi for two nights, encouraging some of the many boats now berthed in Krabi’s new marinas out on the water.

Day Three consists of a number of “Around the Islands” courses including the famous “Ko Dam Group”, finishing off at Ao Nang Beach for a prize giving Party at the 5-Star “The ShellSea Krabi”.

The final day (4th) will see an early start off Ao Nang for a final race around the islands before a spectacular “Spinnaker downwind sprint” to Phuket’s all year anchorage of Ao Chalong.

The last night closing party will be held at Kan Eang II, Ao Chalong and will include live music, a buffet dinner and presentation of the overall prizes.

2018 Regatta Programme

Wednesday January 31 - Registration from midday till 5:30pm at Ao Po followed by the Opening Party starting at 6pm.

Thursday February 1 - Race Day 1

Party and presentations at the Koh Yao Chukit Dachanan Resort, Koh Yao Noi starting at 6pm.

Friday 2nd February - Race Day 2

Racing to Krabi area (Free Night)

Saturday February 3 - Race Day 3

Racing around the Ko Dam group of Islands.

Party and presentations at The ShellSea Krabi.

Sunday February 4 - Race Day 4.

Party and presentations at Kan Eang II, Ao Chalong. starting at 7pm.

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor of this event.

 

 
