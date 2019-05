Start From: Friday 31 May 2019, 06:30PM to Friday 31 May 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Do you want to try authentic exclusively Indian food? The best Indian chef in Phuket is inviting you to enjoy it on 31st of May at The Speakeasy Yacht Club, Royal Phuket Marina. Start from 6:30pm onward. Call: 081 979 2082 or email: catherinem@royalphuketmarina.com