The Fabric of Friendship: BISP Students join hands with IWA for ‘Home of Hope’ project

In 2016, a group of British International School, Phuket - BISP IB CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service) students, in conjunction with a group of other students working with the International Women’s Academy (IWA) began a project to make a bed quilt from recycled school uniforms. This would raise money to support a young girl from ‘The Home of Hope’ orphanage in India to study at BISP.

Education
By BISP

Saturday 29 December 2018, 12:16PM

Approximately 20 BISP students regularly turned up on afternoons to work on the project, which took around 400-plus manhours to complete. Photo: BISP

The students worked on a small machine and took turns to contribute, learning new skills as they went. Photo: BISP

Along with other fundraising, they were successful in the first step of bringing her here. She has since joined the school and is thriving in this unique and challenging environment. The quilt will be given to one of the donors on their GoGetFunding page. (Click here.)

Over the course of four school terms, from September 2016 until December 2017, approximately 20 students would regularly turn up on afternoons to work on the project. The whole process involved around 400-plus manhours and there was an incredible amount of work that went into its creation. To create it, BISP uniforms were donated, collected and sorted. The process was labour intensive, from deconstructing, unpicking and ironing the uniforms to designing and finding fabrics.

Slowly but surely they cut fabric, pattern pieces and stitched their patchwork art. Once the inner pieces had been joined together, the students designed the border using the different fabrics available. Now, in total, there are over 500 pieces of fabrics stitched together. There have also been an equivalent number of loose thread ends to hand stitch and hide.

When the quilt top was completed, it was then time to add the middle layer of batting and backing fabric. Once assembled and securely tacked together – this alone took three weeks to complete – they began hand-quilting the three layers together, but quickly realised they needed to switch to machine quilting to save time. It is a very difficult procedure on a small machine but all the students took turns and contributed, learning new skills as they went. With some support from a quilting parent, it was completed in March of this year.

As is tradition in quilt-making, there is a label on the reverse side detailing its name, date and origin of its construction along with a record of all the contributors. Included in the pocket is some background on the IWA, whose goal is to “build sustainable systems and infrastructure to empower women of all backgrounds to become leaders in business, government and community.” Everyone involved in the project truly displayed the ethos of what IWA stands for.

QSI International School Phuket

The goal of the CAS project is to make a meaningful impact on the community. These students can be proud of their many hours of hard work through all their fundraising efforts to see their results changing the life of one girl.

If you are interested in finding out a little more about either the IWA or the Home of Hope Orphanage, you can visit HomeOfHopeIndia.org and IWA-Education.com or Facebook: IWAPhuket.

If you would like to sponsor the project with a chance at winning the quilt, please go to their GoGetFunding page. (Click here.)

– David Berman

David Berman is the Extended Curriculum Coordinator at British International School, Phuket - BISP. It is an English medium, coeducational, day and boarding school. Visit their website www.bisphuket.ac.th for more information.

 

 

