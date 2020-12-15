BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The end of an unlikely F1 season

The end of an unlikely F1 season

FORMULA ONE: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was no classic, but it marked the end of an unlikely 2020 season.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Friday 18 December 2020, 09:00AM

Having survived in unlikely circumstances in 2020, F1 will be bullish it can thrive in the new season. Photo: AFP.

Having survived in unlikely circumstances in 2020, F1 will be bullish it can thrive in the new season. Photo: AFP.

You could almost hear the Formula One paddock collectively sigh with relief when Max Verstappen took the chequered flag at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a comfortable victory for Red Bull Racing.

After a gruelling 17 races crammed into just 24 weeks, for most of which teams, drivers and administrators were isolated from friends and family to ensure the integrity of the travelling COVID-19 bubble, the end of the season was pure relief.

“I enjoyed that I won,” Verstappen said. “I’m going to enjoy the podium and then I’m going to enjoy going home.”

But it was Lewis Hamilton, finishing a quiet third to complete his record-equalling seventh championship-winning season, who was the most visceral example of the challenges F1 faced getting to the finish.

For Hamilton it was a battle just to make it to the grid, having been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the start of the month. He tested negative in time to compete, but the Briton admitted he was still feeling the disease’s effects.

“I didn’t think anytime last week I would be here [in Abu Dhabi], so I am truly grateful for my health and to be alive,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been so blown. My body is not feeling great.

“I’m just glad it’s over.”

After so much racing it’s easy to forget how badly this global sport was affected as the coronavirus shuttered the world in its first wave.

It was only nine months ago the Australian Grand Prix was called off without a wheel being turned after a McLaren mechanic tested positive to the virus.

The sport was rightly criticised for its lack of preparedness and its farcical mishandling of the first race’s cancellation in the face of the virus, and by the time Formula One limped back to its European base, its tail between its legs, most of the rest of the season had been suspended indefinitely.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Much soul-searching ensued. Abandonment was contemplated. But not racing not only would be existentially unacceptable but would risk the livelihoods of the tens of thousands of people directly and indirectly employed by the sport at an already economically precarious time.

Logistical triumph’

So in the depths of the European lockdown Formula One regrouped and delicately constructed an ambitious calendar.

Logistical contingencies were built in. The season started with three triple-header weekends to ensure the minimum eight races to qualify for championship status. Only five grands prix would take place outside Europe to minimise travel. Several circuits hosted two races to reduce the logistical burden.

Health was prioritised. Regular full-paddock testing was conducted, and teams were thinned to the minimum numbers and divided into bubbles comprising handfuls of people to prevent virus spread.

The strategy worked. Just 93 positive tests, including three drivers, were recorded from 84,663 tests with no mass breakout. Even in the European second wave the sport proved it could cross international boundaries without transmitting – and largely without contracting – the virus.

Formula One is a logistical triumph in any ordinary season, but this was the most brutally taxing challenge in the sport’s history. Yet F1 got it done. And for a sport so often criticised for its fractious internal politics, the way it pulled together to ambitiously and determinedly deliver a season is commendable.

The 2021 season is far from assured despite the announcement of an optimistic pre-COVID-style calendar. More challenges sit beyond the horizon as the world grapples with this virus.

But having survived in unlikely circumstances in 2020, Formula One will be bullish it can thrive in the new season.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Yuki Tsunoda to race for Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021
Firmino sinks Spurs as Liverpool go top, Baggies turn to Big Sam
‘No circumstances’ under which Olympics will be cancelled, says Tokyo governor
Khan impresses in derby demolition
All Blacks face France in ‘special’ 2023 Rugby World Cup pool stages
Kim A-Lim storms to US Women’s Open crown
Liverpool and Spurs held, Foxes sniff top-spot as Arsenal implode
Verstappen wins in Abu Dhabi
Fiziev the latest Tiger Muay Thai Gym star to shine in UFC
Phuket hosts the inaugural Thai Expat Club AFL Andaman Cup
Manchester derby fires blanks, fans help Everton upend Chelsea
Joshua knocks out Pulev to set up potential Fury fight
Verstappen breaks Bottas for Abu Dhabi pole
Solskjaer in the spotlight for Manchester derby
A family affair at the Laguna Phuket Marathon

 

Phuket community
Free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Phuket Town

There is a vicious dog in my neighborhood ,known among locals as Lala ,who needs an urgent treatment...(Read More)

Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal

Death threats don't seem to matter much here. They should....(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

European airlines, and more world wide soon, are starting to work out flight regimes/restrictions: ...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Does the Phuket Governor not knows dat in whole Europe is now 'Code Orange'? Meaning no holi...(Read More)

Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal

Now I wish MP Sira would swing by Kamala and inquire how permits were issued for land exceeding 35% ...(Read More)

Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal

Go MP Sira! To be honest, I was waiting for some BS "misunderstanding" that would clear t...(Read More)

Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators

A few days ago a comment with article BP about this. A family booked number of nights hotel room i...(Read More)

Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators

This whole Government 'subsidy thing' has given to much room for corruption, scamming, chea...(Read More)

National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket

Well, if this goes the same way as that (expensive budgetted !) automatic car speeding system with a...(Read More)

National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket

Where's the "elephant" in the room in this story? I'll take a look around?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers

 