Start From: Saturday 8 June 2019, 07:00PM to Saturday 8 June 2019, 12:00AM

Experience the ultimate Elton John tribute act performed by Tom Hedges (colleague and approved tribute artist by Sir Elton John himself) accompanied by the famous Dream Beach Club fresh seafood buffet! Buffet and Show priced at THB 2,200 nett per person. Dinner starts from 7.00PM and show starts at 8.30PM.