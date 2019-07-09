THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

The Dugong Show: 24-hour webcast shows Thailand’s star sea cows

PHUKET: A round-the-clock webcast starring two beloved baby dugongs named Mariam and Yamil went live Sunday (July 7), allowing a more in-depth look at the celebrity sea cows.

animalsmarineenvironmentnatural-resources
By AFP

Tuesday 9 July 2019, 03:53PM

‘Mariam’ the dugong photographed as she is cared for by park officials and veterinarians from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre on Libong island. Photo: Sirachai Arunrugstichai / AFP

‘Mariam’ the dugong photographed as she is cared for by park officials and veterinarians from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre on Libong island. Photo: Sirachai Arunrugstichai / AFP

Mariam captured hearts in viral social media posts last month showing her playfully nuzzling up to rescuers in shallow waters off southwestern Thailand, while Yamil washed ashore further up the coast a week ago.

The orphaned dugong duo are being held separately, but anyone with an internet connection can now see them through a 24-hour livestream that uses eight camera angles and scheduled feeding times.

“We show them live because we don’t want people to disrupt them by going to see them at the current locations,” said Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center.

He added cameras will also help with monitoring their recovery.  

A little after 2pm Yamil was seen splashing away in a small pool in the Phuket centre.

Normally dugongs don’t leave their mothers until they are a little more than a year. Mariam is female and believed to be about six months old, while Yamil is half her age.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Experts say interest in the dugongs has helped galvanise awareness in ocean conservation.

Both were found in southern Thailand, home to about 250 dugongs, which are closely related to the manatee and classified as vulnerable. The slow-moving mammals feed on seagrass but are at risk from habitat loss, water pollution, and nets used in fishing.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya gave Yamil his name, which means “handsome man of the sea” in the Yawi language used in southern provinces by Malay Muslims. 

The dugongs are the latest marine creatures to make headlines in Thailand, whose plastic-choked waters are also a threat to habitats.

Last year a whale died off the country’s coast after swallowing more than 80 plastic bags. 

Livestream link: http://mariumthaidugong.dmcr.go.th/

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dead sperm whale found with jaw hacked off on Koh Lanta
Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear
Resort faces charges over dead corals
Police vow to track down tourist over starfish
Leopard sharks return to ‘East of Eden’ Similan Islands dive site
More protected marine life found on menus at Phuket restaurants
Phuket tourists rescue turtle caught in fishing net
Set Phuket croc ‘Leypang’ free, says poll
Thais, Chinese arrested for removing marine life from Phuket coral reefs
Phuket ‘bite’ frenzy spurs call for more protection against shark fishing
Phuket tour company, guide to face legal action over coral walking, guide legality
DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company
Parrotfish poaching Chinese tourist fined B100,000
Phuket bus driver tip-off leads to marine life raid
Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

 

Phuket community
TAT targets 10% growth in 2020, quality markets and responsible tourism set as key criteria

The censored news this year has been the consistent decline in tourism. Easy to see, too. Just loo...(Read More)

PM Prayut officially opens Chalong Underpass

3 days? I read only about 1 day. Worried about the costs ? Thinking you have to pay partly for it ? ...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Remove all lifeguards that only provide an illusion of safety, and erect signs saying beach closed ...(Read More)

Trump hits out at May after leak of damning cables

Seems to be spot on assessment- Trump is inept, his administration incompetent. ...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Those sic error notifications should be in brackets [ ], not parenthesis ( ). And since when does t...(Read More)

18 Phuket police to be transferred in reshuffle

Layan, just north of Laguna in Cherng-Telay has about 10 foreigners to every Thai , yet not one off...(Read More)

PM Prayut officially opens Chalong Underpass

What cost this SHORT visit to PM accompanied by 100 people and training school children and driving ...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Very insensitive from W..How can someone expect from tourists to use their own brain when it comes t...(Read More)

Body of foreign man found floating off Phuket

The gentleman's name was Steve Williams Winters. He was the manager at Fiji Palms located in Ao ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Keeping memories afloat

Indeed, all just paper safety. Passenger & crew manifests, make it more easy to know who died or...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 