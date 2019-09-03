The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2019

The world’s largest charitable motorcycle event for owners of classic and vintage styled bikes. The goal for 2019 is to raise awareness and $7m USD for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health on behalf of charity partner the Movember Foundation. Registration and Donations can be made online at www.gentlemansride.com or at the event. Location at Anuphas Showroom, 200 meters from Heroines Monument on way to Cherng Talay. Free registration. Dress Code: Gentleman Style. Start Time: 13:00 Ride Time: 15:00 from showroom to Layan beach and back. Unity After Party: 17:00 – 22:00.