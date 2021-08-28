The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil Made Me Do It

Hollywood blockbusters return to the big screen in Phuket this week as ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ finally makes its way to the big screen. While eagle-eyed horror fans will notice that creator James Wan might not be in the director’s chair this time around this could well be the best film in the trilogy so far.

World-Entertainment
By David Griffiths

Saturday 28 August 2021, 02:16PM

Ruairi O’Connor in ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021). Image: IMDB

Ruairi O’Connor in ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021). Image: IMDB

While Wan has allowed the previous two films to centre on the supernatural, director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona) gives The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It a more realistic feel as he manages to mix the horror side of the story with a more everyday crime-thriller feel.

The film centres around one of the most publicised cases that supernatural investigators Lorraine (Vera Farmiga – The Departed) and Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson – Watchmen) were ever involved with. That case was the real-life murder trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson (Ruairi O’Connor – Teen Spirit), who killed the boss of his girlfriend, Debbie Glatzel (Sarah Catherine Hook – Monsterland), in cold blood for seemingly no reason.

However, when the case reached court Lorraine and Ed defended Arne by presenting evidence that showed that he had become possessed by a demon when he had helped them with the exorcism of Debbie’s younger brother David (Julian Hilliard – Wandavision).

It is the crime-thriller element of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It which makes it better than its predecessors. Michel Chaves is well supported by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick’s (Aquaman) screenplay. That script allows the film to move away from the ‘things that go bump in the middle of the night’ aspect that the first two films had. Instead the film takes on a more C.S.I. meets The X-Files vibe as Ed and Lorraine are forced to team up with police officer Sergeant Clay (Keith Arthur Bolden – Cobra Kai), who is a sceptic who doesn’t believe in the work that they do.

The other elements that make the script so powerful is the fact that the original exorcism in the film leaves Ed Warren partially incapacitated. That means that the ‘superhero’ vibe that is around both Ed and Lorraine in the previous films is completely removed this time. That not only gives the film a more realistic feel, but also builds suspense, as a character of the franchise that the fans have come to know and love has their life placed in danger.

Perhaps the most powerful element of the film though is the fact that it asks a moralistic question that makes the audience stop and think. If a court and the judicial system rests so heavily on the laws of the Bible, then should they not also take into account what the same book says about evil… no other Conjuring movie has posed a question like that.

The realism of the film also adds to the acting performances. Patrick Wilson rises to the occasion as he plays the vulnerable Ed Warren and in turn that leads to a stronger performance by Vera Farmiga, because this time her character has to take more of a lead when it comes to the investigation.

The two leads are also well supported by Sarah Catherine Hook and Ruairi O’Connor who are both brilliant in their roles. O’Connor’s possession scenes are truly amazing while Hook portrays the emotionally downtrodden Debbie sensationally well. When you watch the film you can tell that Hook is one of the best young actresses going around at the moment. She is certainly going to make a name for herself in Hollywood.

It is rare that the third film in a franchise is one of the best. Typically with horror franchises it is normally downhill after film number one, but the realism that Michael Chaves brings to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It creates a suspense that is similar to its ‘half-sister’ film Annabelle: Creation. This film is a must for lovers of The Conjuring universe.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is now showing in Phuket cinemas.

4/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A Meal with… SUPERMAN!
Ultimate Snorkelling Spots
Disney digs deep for ’Monsters at Work’
Sustainably Yours: Surfonomics ‒ The Value of a Wave
University choices in a COVID era
Picking apart ’The Movies That Made Us’
The importance of mangroves
Dolphins Ahoy!
‘This Little Love of Mine’ delivers a nice Aussie surprise
Unleashed: Don’t give the dog a bone
From zoonoses to pandemics, and the role of biodiversity
Soi Dog Foundation launches mobile clinic in Surat Thani
Data literacy is the Essential Skill of the Next Decade: dunnhumby APAC
Soi Dog Foundation returns to Phuket Stray Dog Shelter, carries out vaccination drive
Young artist rises in Patong

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

Be helpful if we know whether this infections were in general community or workers dorms, constructi...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

DeKaaskopp@ some folks have nothing better to do than carp about Thailand makes me wonder why they c...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

So the vaccine experts have moved on from Sinovac to Sputnik - I am sure they are well qualified to ...(Read More)

Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer

Will K. be able to register this time ?...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

@Kurt First of all the decision to lock down Koh Lipe wasn't made in Bangkok ! And where does it...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

Wiesel/DKPP, tell that to Phuket Thai who lost their hotel jobs, run out of x months 50-60% salary s...(Read More)

Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’

Put a plastic bag on his head, tie his hands behind his back and beat the truth out of him .. he se...(Read More)

Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’

At the end of this he will be shown to have been deep undercover and all the 'unusual wealth'...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

@JohnC, Sure 'they' know that sputnik vaccine is as 'good' as sinovac. But breaking...(Read More)

Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

thank you for publishing totals for all the areas. Looks like Rawai is not too good right now....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
SAii Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 