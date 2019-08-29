THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The cutting edge of education?

The cutting edge of education?

Curriculum: it means racetrack. From the Latin currere, which means “to run”. And somewhere along the line, in many parts of the world, it has turned into a strange self-fulfilling prophecy.

Education
By BISP

Monday 2 September 2019, 02:00PM

Curriculum means racetrack. Photo: BISP

Curriculum means racetrack. Photo: BISP

Preparing young people to live a worthwhile life has, too often, degenerated into a competition for ad­vantage; a grotesque application of Dar­winist fears concerning survival of the fittest, where it is imperative to be first past the finishing post, wherever it is lo­cated or whatever it is conceived to be.

But how can we best calibrate the distance run? By what metric must we judge our success, judge others, judge our children? How may we quantify suc­cess? Perhaps more importantly, how can we give our children the edge?

Universities have shown us the way. At one time, only a small fraction of the population would be expected to attend university, and only a few could meet the criteria. But the world has changed and heaved itself out of its industrial slum­ber; in the developed world, that means no more jobs for life or even jobs as we once knew them.

Thank goodness for examinations, test scores, grades and standards. By these we are able to judge and differenti­ate. By these we can measure success. By these we can chart a path for our children and establish some idea of their “worth”. Like timekeepers we can check the laps, compare times and distance run, and like all good coaches we can construct training regimes to give our children advantage, however slight. Ex­tra training is good, because we know that the competition will be fierce and will doubtless be doing the same – if not more! Now there’s an uncomfortable thought – it keeps us awake at night.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Politicians, too, are tossing and turning. They have embraced the world of measurement, data collection and league tables. And government depart­ments have been created to calibrate and set standards and to hold people accountable. Teachers must respond to the tests by focusing on achieving the standards set down by the watchdogs of society and ensuring that all paperwork is up to date and then up to date. Only written records and data will be admis­sible because these can be studied and manipulated; calibration surely is the key when teachers cannot be trusted and governments need to convince themselves.

It appears that education has be­come too important to leave to the teachers; the primary reality is that which can be measured – how wonderful that Descartes is as relevant today as he was in the 17th century.

– Neil Richards

Neil Richards is the Headmaster at British International School, Phuket. For more information, visit them at www.bisphuket.ac.th

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Around the world with Children’s Theatre and Story Theatre
Looking into the origins of Thailand’s iconic tom yum soup
Still Rocking: Celebrating 30 years of the Phuket International Women’s Club
The thoughtful tourist: A guide to responsible travel in Asia and beyond
Cafe Society: Coffee with a side of decadence at Delico Decoration Coffee & Dessert
New, innovative dishes added to The Plantation Club menu
Laughs all round: Don’t miss live comedy at the Marriott on September 8
Computing and ICT students go from strength to strength at BISP
Taipei 101: Discovering the overlooked Taiwanese capital
Soi Dog Foundation’s clean-ups net five tonnes of waste at Mai Khao
The devil is in the detail at Les Diables
Behind bras: GMS Duty Free calls for donated intimates for inmates
Phuket History: The first English privateers in Phuket
A call for artists to get creative for charity colouring book
Phuket readies for Vegetarian Festival, schedule released

 

Phuket community
MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

He's still there because of the voters of Surin. I'll let you guess how he keeps them....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

I think Phuket immigration's opinion of TM30 is the same as all foreigners, that's it's ...(Read More)

Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong

Here we go, another holiday tragedy because local officials failed to provide basic tourist safety m...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

This should be the last straw for Mr. Ma-an. At best, his inaction represents dereliction of duty, a...(Read More)

Police investigate alleged armed abduction claim

Now looks like the thai 'hit team' got the wrong people to attack/hurt. Now we wait for the ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

How much longer tolerate the Phuket Governor, and if he is not willing to take steps, the BKK Govern...(Read More)

Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

The now constant ad hominem retorts are so boring. [yawns] C'mon TPN, can't we do better? ...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Articles like this should have a 'Paid ad" disclaimer. Omitted is the fact foreigners can o...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

What I get from this explanation is that Immigration, now having realized the TM-30 harasses Thais...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

Not sure why the headline writer thinks having to report my address-driving two hours to do so, for...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 