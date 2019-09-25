THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The core business of education?

The core business of education?

On the whole, schools seem to be reactive, conservative institutions more usually being dragged kicking and screaming through the wake of economic and social change than providing inspirational leadership.

Education
By BISP

Monday 30 September 2019, 10:00AM

BISP students working on robotics in the school’s ICT department. Photo: BISP

BISP students working on robotics in the school’s ICT department. Photo: BISP

Those who assume responsibility for our schools seem more comfortable with words like “standards”, “efficiency” and “tradition” than “innovation”, “creativity” and “risk”. And like a dog with a bone, how we seem to gnaw and salivate over those examination grades! It is surely difficult to find schools willing to invest in ventures, however whole­some, that are not directly perceived to be advanta­geous to the core business of education.

But just what is it? At times it seems to be all smoke and mirrors – the skilful use of data and statistics overlaid with a finely polished veneer of tradition. In such a climate, how much opportunity for genuine lead­ership exists within our educational infrastructures?

Most institutions, when not counting pennies, appear to be constrained by government decrees and bench­marks, university admissions procedures and Boards of Governors who tend to be conservative by nature, committed to, if not consumed by, a passion for the sta­tus quo and tradition.

Furthermore, in a competitive world, accountabil­ity to the market must be of paramount importance, and the market, for the most part, consists of anxious parents who have little option other than to pin their faith and hopes upon scores and results – the world­wide currency-base of educational worth. And despite all our assurances that this is not necessarily the case, many parents are still inclined to believe that their children will only have one shot at this thing called academic success and, consequently, the benefits that such success will bring.

Schools, then, are market-driven, despite all our pious noises they would not seem to be laboratories of learning; in such a market the “good” schools would appear to deliver against both the mandated as well as the popu­larly perceived criteria – they meet, perhaps even exceed expectations, rather than drive and determine them.

Despite my apparent weary cynicism, however, I believe that there are many positive signs. The more recent emphasis placed upon values-based education, pro­moted in large part by the growth and development of international schools and concepts of internationalism, has finally projected what was once termed the “hidden curriculum” out into the open.

Leadership is not about efficiency and good management (although these are essential prerequisites of a good school), it is about values and the projection of those values upon the consciousness of others. In some cases this will manifest itself in a unique approach to curriculum delivery, but most often, I would suggest, it requires a creative response to the con­text in which a school finds itself.

– Neil Richards

Neil Richards is the Headmaster at Brit­ish International School, Phuket – BISP. For more information, visit them at www. bisphuket.ac.th

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Setting the scene for the next season of theatre in Phuket
Community in action: The merits of the Sufficiency Economy philosophy: Part 2
A tale of one girl and her yeti in adorable yet poignant flick Abominable
Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling
Jellyfish thrive in the man-made disruption of the oceans
Cafe Society: Coffee the old-fashioned way at Buppay
Going green: 15 ways to reduce your carbon footprint
Laguna Phuket raises B1.55 million for Children First Fund
French chef sues Michelin guide, accusing them of cheese mix-up
The Racha Resort comes to the rescue of injured sea turtle
Finnish teaching methods boosting learning potential in Thailand
Laugh it up with live comedy at the Marriott on October 1
Phuket History: Siam’s conflict with Portugal
Steps forward: The zero waste shop doing more than saving the environment
Lilly, Thailand's Greta Thunberg, wages ‘war’ on plastic

 

Phuket community
Lunlabelle party-house group released on bail

The thai 'Pretty' death scandal cast worldwide international spotlight on this so called mu...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Look at schools in Rawai, opposite Rawai Post office, the school in Phuket town, around corner of Im...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

The unnamed writer{as usual} of this opinion is complaining about not enough warnings about possible...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

...many potential tourists think twice now before spending holiday money here and not go to Bangkok ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

'Sweeten' matters, minimise it, calling terrorists in southern provinces 'insurgents'...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

But i am sure that you Mr. Kurt never ever have done something wrong or stupid ur even illegal in yo...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Kurt it is just not my job to blame or judge others. Esp. because i am foreigner in a land where i d...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

no surprise happens everywhere in thailand.any school has the same young kids no license helmet wha...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

What looks like million dollar villas is what was erected. Meanwhile, another developer has clear...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case

Well, GerryT81, I guess, after reading your reaction on 22 Sep. 20:18 hrs, regarding your experience...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential