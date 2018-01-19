The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Codfather Murder Mystery at the Green Man

Start From: Saturday 10 February 2018, 06:30PM to Saturday 10 February 2018, 10:30PM

Grab your tommy guns, flappers and molls and head to the Green Man in Chalong from 6:30pm for The Codfather – the latest Murder Mystery from Theatrix Production’s Dying to Act team. We’re given’em an offer dey can't refuse… just B550 to enjoy a welcome drink, four courses of pub finger food, plus a dastardly tale of murder and mayhem among the speakeasies, gangsters and dames of prohibition era Chicago. Solve the murder(s) and win great prizes!
Contact details
Person : Joel
Address : Green Man in Chalong
