Grab your tommy guns, flappers and molls and head to the Green Man in Chalong from 6:30pm for The Codfather – the latest Murder Mystery from Theatrix Production’s Dying to Act team. We’re given’em an offer dey can't refuse… just B550 to enjoy a welcome drink, four courses of pub finger food, plus a dastardly tale of murder and mayhem among the speakeasies, gangsters and dames of prohibition era Chicago. Solve the murder(s) and win great prizes!
The Codfather Murder Mystery at the Green Man
Start From: Saturday 10 February 2018, 06:30PM
to Saturday 10 February 2018, 10:30PM