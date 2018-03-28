The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand Tee’s off on February 10th at Laguna Golf Phuket. The WCGC Thailand Series have 6 qualifiers around Thailand culminating in Phuket on the 28th April for the national Final. For this time , Thailand Final – April 28th at Laguna Golf Phuket. The winner of WCGC Thailand will travel to Portugal to represent Thailand in the WCGC World Final in June. For more information please email events@foremanagement.com
The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand 2018 - The final
Start From: Saturday 28 April 2018, 10:00AM
to Saturday 28 April 2018, 12:00PM