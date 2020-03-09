Kata Rocks
The Big Green Saint Patrick’s Party

The Big Green Saint Patrick’s Party

Start From: Saturday 14 March 2020, 05:00PM to Saturday 14 March 2020, 10:00PM

Join us as we pay tribute to St. Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland, for a celebration of all things Irish!Headlining the event is local Irish band, Vicky Kiely and Mike Mitchel playing classic Irish music from 7:30 pm onwards, Chef Rey has prepared an Irish inspired buffet featuring Irish lamb stew, boiled ham and cabbage, Colcannon and more, special themed live stations featuring Bantry Bay oysters, Baileys Irish Cream and Toblerone; and of course, Guinness on tap!

The Irish themed buffet is priced at THB 990 ++ per person, 7 - 10 pm, Saturday 14 March.

Address : Firefly Pool & Restaurant at The Pavilions Phuket

 

