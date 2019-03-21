THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Beatles Experience

Start From: Sunday 7 April 2019, 07:00PM to Sunday 7 April 2019, 11:30PM

Beatles Mania is Back! Don't miss out as our Two Chefs House Band play all the classic hits of The Beatles on April 7, 2019 at Two Chefs Kata Center!

Sing to your heart's content and jam all night long! Hungry? Try out our All You Can Eat Traditional Sunday Roast for just THB445!

Message us NOW to book your table!

Live music starts from 8:30pm and goes late Reservations are highly recommended.

You can book on our website at WWW.TWOCHEFS.COM or find us on Facebook at WWW.FACEBOOK/TWOCHEFSTHAILAND You may also call us directly at Two Chefs Kata Center 076-330-065,

COME FOR THE FOOD STAY FOR THE FUN!

Person : Two Chefs Kata Center
Address : Two Chefs Kata Center
Phone : 076-330-065

 

