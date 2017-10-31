One night only at Two Chefs Kata center November 12th . Our famous band will be playing all your favorite Beatles hits all night long. Don’t forget to try Phukets BEST Sunday Roast ALL YOU CAN EAT only 395THB. Live music, amazing food, great beverages, prizes and a night of immense fun. Sit back and relax or get up and dance to your favorite Beatles songs. Come for the FOOD stay for the FUN. Reservation or highly recommended. You can book your table by phoning: 076 330065 or go on www.twochefs.com/reservation/
THE BEATLES ARE BACK!
Start From: Sunday 12 November 2017, 08:00PM
to Sunday 12 November 2017, 12:00AM