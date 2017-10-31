The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
THE BEATLES ARE BACK!

Start From: Sunday 12 November 2017, 08:00PM to Sunday 12 November 2017, 12:00AM

THE BEATLES ARE BACK!

One night only at Two Chefs Kata center November 12th . Our famous band will be playing all your favorite Beatles hits all night long. Don’t forget to try Phukets BEST Sunday Roast ALL YOU CAN EAT only 395THB. Live music, amazing food, great beverages, prizes and a night of immense fun. Sit back and relax or get up and dance to your favorite Beatles songs. Come for the FOOD stay for the FUN. Reservation or highly recommended. You can book your table by phoning: 076 330065 or go on www.twochefs.com/reservation/
Contact details
Person : Reservations
Address : Two Chefs Kata Center
Phone : 076 330 065



