

By In Conjunction

Monday 3 December 2018, 02:44PM

Luxury Beachfront Suite

Looking for a luxury resort? With a prime location just meters away from some of the island’s most bustling nightlife, The Bay and Beach Club is a luxurious beachfront resort located on the beach in the heart of Patong.

The Bay and Beach Club offers absolute beachfront accommodation in the heart of Patong, including luxury services & facilities as well as Phuket’s coolest beach club. Enjoy an elegant and luxurious stay at The Bay and Beach Club.

There are a variety of luxurious accommodations on offer at The Bay and Beach Club, ranging from Deluxe Rooms to Luxury Beach Suites to Pool and Beach Suites to Two Bedroom Suites. Modern and contemporary in design, each room type features an open chill out lounge and balcony space for you to relax, take in the sights and enjoy the resort’s superb beachfront setting.

Each accommodation at The Bay and Beach Club is fully equipped with a functional kitchenette, which makes preparing simple meals and late night snacks a breeze. Other amenities include WiFi, satellite TV, a fully stocked minibar, in-room safe and room service, in case you would like to dine on various dishes from the on-site restaurant.

Interested in learning more about the accommodation types available at The Bay and Beach Club? Check out the all new website thebayandbeachclub.com Booking directly through the website offers its advantages. Contact info@thebayandbeachclub.com to find out more!

The Bay and Beach Club is home to a delectable restaurant which serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, light snacks and beverages. The Chef’s fresh dishes feature a modern interpretation of a traditional menu with succulent flavours and high quality ingredients. The restaurant is open daily from 10:00AM-10:00PM. Located within KUDO Beach Club, guests are welcome to dine around the pool, on the beach or on the club’s comfortable sun loungers. For more information on the restaurant and what KUDO Beach Club has to offer, visit www.kudophuket.com

If breakfast is what you are after, you can expect a scrumptious breakfast buffet featuring a range of Thai and international favourites served daily from 6:30AM-10:30AM. Located on the second floor of KUDO Beach Club, your breakfast will be accompanied by sweeping panoramic views over Patong Bay.

A stay at The Bay and Beach Club is sure to be a memorable one. The luxurious resort is located on the sands of Patong Beach, shaded by swaying palm trees and within easy access to KUDO Beach Club, which is Phuket’s coolest beach club.

The Bay and Beach Club has a very boutique resort feel to it as there are only 26 luxurious and spacious rooms. A few of the room types offer a soothing, private Jacuzzi on the balcony which will definitely enhance the overall mood of your holiday.

Ready to book your stay in one of Phuket’s most luxurious resorts? Visit