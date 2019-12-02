The annual PIWC Christmas Lunch

Start From: Thursday 19 December 2019, 12:00PM to Thursday 19 December 2019, 03:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The annual PIWC Christmas Lunch will be held Thursday 19th December. The Holiday Inn Patong is continuing its tradition & will be hosting at the Sea Breeze Cafe’. Registration: To commence promptly at 12 noon for a 12.30pm start to 3pm finish. Members: 850 Baht / Non-Members: 1000 Baht As numbers are limited, members and their guests will have first choice, so RSVP for “Members Only” will be between the 1st December to the 8th December. Non Members can RSVP after the 8th December. RSVP at shelpmitchell@gmail.com. For ladies north of the island, a minivan will be leaving from the carpark outside the rear entrance of Twai Restaurant at 11.15am, so please advise if you would like to reserve your seat at the time of your RSVP. The cost of the minivan will depend on numbers.