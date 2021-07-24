The Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament

Start From: Wednesday 18 August 2021, 12:00PM to Wednesday 18 August 2021, 09:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Golfasian and The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is extremely excited to invite Thai and ex-pat golfers in Phuket to Blue Canyon Country Club Lakes Course. Event Format - Team Stableford (Best 3 Stableford Scores Per Hole) and Individual Stableford Mens Flight A, B, C and Ladies. Tee Time - 12.15PM (Shotgun). Cost - Phuket residents 2,250 Baht, Pegs members 2,100 Baht, Blue Canyon members 1,500Baht. Inclusions - 18 holes Green Fee, Caddie fee, Cart, Prize presentation dinner, prizes. To register - www.golfgenius.com/ggid/tatphuketaug