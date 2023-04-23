Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The action hots up on day 3 of the Phuket cricket sixes

The action hots up on day 3 of the Phuket cricket sixes

CRICKET: It was a fascinating third day of cricket at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang yesterday (Apr 22) as the ACST Phuket International Cricket Sixes continued in scorching conditions.

Cricket
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 April 2023, 10:11AM

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

There were several unpredictable results, with the 11 team table changing several times, as teams vied for positions on the ladder, prior to the top 8 breaking away and playing one further game with points added to the table to see who competes for Cup and Plate.

Newcomers Mumbai Strikers had two games in the first stage and showed their considerable abilities in dismantling Incredible 7 and then 91 Yards Club before Gauhati Town Club ended their fun in Round 2 with a fine win.

The question being, will it be enough to seal the victors of that clash from Assam a place in the Cup. It will be answered today and very much depends if Calcutta Swimming Club can defend the total that they have set Cricket Club of Dibrugarh. The Calcutta outfit discarded their arm bands and put in two brilliant earlier performances to beat Gauhati Town Club and CBB CC.

Blue Tree Cricket Club sealed their Cup place by seeing off the challenge of House of Cricket and then Lamma CC, who themselves had a fantastic first half of the day when defeating CBB CC and the Incredible 7. All eyes are on the holders Heritage Club, with the Bangladeshi’s posting a remarkable 101 without loss in their clash with the Dibrugarh side prior to defeating House of Cricket.

An exciting Finals Day awaits, in which CBB CC, Incredible 7, and 91 Yards Club will play for the Spoon.

At the conclusion of a very long day’s play, Ian Liddell, ACST Tournament Referee and Director, was a happy man. “We have seen some excellent cricket throughout with more to come tomorrow on Finals Day. It’s been great to welcome sides from around the cricketing world, with a strong contingent of Indian sides reflecting how that nation is looked upon as a leader in cricket all around the world,” he said.

Finals Day takes place today at the ACG where food and refreshments are available. Spectators are welcome and admission is free.

For further details please contact ACST Chairman, Michael ’Cat’ Maher by email at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or by telephone on (+61) 407385481.

www.cricketsixes.com

www.phuketcricketweek.blogspot.com

www.phuket.statman.cricket

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wrexham follow Hollywood script to reach the Football League
Blue Tree top of the crop after day 2 at the ACG
Arsenal’s title hopes on rocks despite late fightback against Southampton
Arsenal aim to put pressure on City as Newcastle face Spurs
Phuket athletes shine at National Youth Games
Dojo bags 19 medals at National Jiu-Jitsu Championships
Australia embraces Greg Norman’s rebel LIV Golf with sell-out crowds
Kunlavut, Panipak receive top honours
Thailand names SEA Games provisional football squad
Rins rules in Austin after Bagnaia blunder
SEA Games to be shown on Thai TV
Saka penalty miss proves costly as Arsenal blow lead again in West Ham draw
Over 8,000 runners expected for 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon
Krabi to Phuket swim aims to raise marine conservation efforts
Haaland at the double as City heap pressure on Arsenal, Villa extend streak

 

Phuket community
Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

he must have going 40-50km per hour i'm sure... ...(Read More)

Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

there has been an expolsion of minibuses on the island over the past 6 months. their fast, aggreeive...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

what a shame, thailand is the only country still doing business with this criminal state...ops... se...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

No mention of the supression of free speech and political prisoners- well its not allowed here eithe...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Nice to see they can extradite kidnappers- a shame they can't extradite cop killers....(Read More)

Chinese arrivals weak this year

Typical doomsaying by Kurt. So far 2023 has been a good year for tourism in Thailand, given the fact...(Read More)

Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise

Yes Kurt. Conserving water as a precaution ! Nothing wrong about that. Many countries are advised to...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Oh, c'mon. He was a "client" and that's why she went with him to his room. How do ...(Read More)

Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise

Dear People, You have crapped on me for long enough, 8 billion now. Time to annhilate your gree...(Read More)

Understanding Phuket’s ‘haze season’

Supporting start ups that use the agricultural waste instead of burning it would be a good start. A...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential

 