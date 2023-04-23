The action hots up on day 3 of the Phuket cricket sixes

CRICKET: It was a fascinating third day of cricket at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang yesterday (Apr 22) as the ACST Phuket International Cricket Sixes continued in scorching conditions.

There were several unpredictable results, with the 11 team table changing several times, as teams vied for positions on the ladder, prior to the top 8 breaking away and playing one further game with points added to the table to see who competes for Cup and Plate.

Newcomers Mumbai Strikers had two games in the first stage and showed their considerable abilities in dismantling Incredible 7 and then 91 Yards Club before Gauhati Town Club ended their fun in Round 2 with a fine win.

The question being, will it be enough to seal the victors of that clash from Assam a place in the Cup. It will be answered today and very much depends if Calcutta Swimming Club can defend the total that they have set Cricket Club of Dibrugarh. The Calcutta outfit discarded their arm bands and put in two brilliant earlier performances to beat Gauhati Town Club and CBB CC.

Blue Tree Cricket Club sealed their Cup place by seeing off the challenge of House of Cricket and then Lamma CC, who themselves had a fantastic first half of the day when defeating CBB CC and the Incredible 7. All eyes are on the holders Heritage Club, with the Bangladeshi’s posting a remarkable 101 without loss in their clash with the Dibrugarh side prior to defeating House of Cricket.

An exciting Finals Day awaits, in which CBB CC, Incredible 7, and 91 Yards Club will play for the Spoon.

At the conclusion of a very long day’s play, Ian Liddell, ACST Tournament Referee and Director, was a happy man. “We have seen some excellent cricket throughout with more to come tomorrow on Finals Day. It’s been great to welcome sides from around the cricketing world, with a strong contingent of Indian sides reflecting how that nation is looked upon as a leader in cricket all around the world,” he said.

Finals Day takes place today at the ACG where food and refreshments are available. Spectators are welcome and admission is free.

