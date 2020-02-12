THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The 9th Glass 3 year anniversary

The 9th Glass 3 year anniversary

Start From: Friday 28 February 2020, 07:00PM to Friday 28 February 2020, 10:00PM

Join us to celebrate our 3 year anniversary, 50% off on all drinks with free tapas during 7-10pm. Reservations 062 068 0068. the9thglass.com

Person : The 9th Glass
Address : Surin Beach
Phone : 062 068 0068

 

