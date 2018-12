Start From: Saturday 1 December 2018, 09:00AM to Saturday 1 December 2018, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

UFE Phuket, Trocadelyo Group and Bangkok Hospital are organising the third “Living in Phuket” exhibition on December 1st, 2018, to help Phuket’s expats connect with the services that will make their life on the island easier. The event takes place in the king Carl Gustaf conference room of the Bangkok International Hospital in Phuket (1st floor), AND IT’S ABSOLUTELY FREE.