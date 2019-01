Start From: Wednesday 13 February 2019, 08:00AM to Sunday 17 February 2019, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The 22nd Bay Regatta is expected to be the biggest yet and will firmly stand out as one of South East Asia’s finest yachting events. Taking place in some of the most beautiful scenery the region has to offer, the four days racing and daily prize giving dinners will bring a buzz of excitement to Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi. More info: facebook.com/bayregatta