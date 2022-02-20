The 2022 Siray Music and Food Festival opens

PHUKET: The 2022 Siray Music and Food Festival was officially opened to much fanfare yesterday (Feb 19) by Deputy Governor of Phuket Amnuay Phinsuwan.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 February 2022, 05:07PM

Mr Amnuay presided over an openeing ceremony at Siray Beach that included officials and representatives from Ratsada Subdistrict Municipality, the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO), Phuket Municipality Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Phuket Provincial Community Development Office and the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Phuket fisheries industry and the private sector, including hotels, business establishments, tour boats, and restaurants.

Many people joined the two-day event which concludes this evening and saw over 100 Harley Davidson motorcycles from Phuket and other areas join the festivities in a procession from Saphan Hin to promote safe raods and driving.

The event is designed to help promote tourism in the area and boost the economy, still reeling from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, by supporting manufacturers, food operators and local businesses with more than 50 restaurants showcasing their delicacies.

Strict health and safety measures in respect of COVID-19 were employed by all during the event at all times.