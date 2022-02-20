BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The 2022 Siray Music and Food Festival opens

The 2022 Siray Music and Food Festival opens

PHUKET: The 2022 Siray Music and Food Festival was officially opened to much fanfare yesterday (Feb 19) by Deputy Governor of Phuket Amnuay Phinsuwan.

tourismCOVID-19drugsculture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 February 2022, 05:07PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Amnuay presided over an openeing ceremony at Siray Beach that included officials and representatives from Ratsada Subdistrict Municipality, the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO), Phuket Municipality Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Phuket Provincial Community Development Office and the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Phuket fisheries industry and the private sector, including hotels, business establishments, tour boats, and restaurants.

Many people joined the two-day event which concludes this evening and saw over 100 Harley Davidson motorcycles from Phuket and other areas join the festivities in a procession from Saphan Hin to promote safe raods and driving.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

The event is designed to help promote tourism in the area and boost the economy, still reeling from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, by supporting manufacturers, food operators and local businesses with more than 50 restaurants showcasing their delicacies.

Strict health and safety measures in respect of COVID-19 were employed by all during the event at all times.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drop in tax revenues necessitates emergency loans, says PDMO
Last-ditch push to head off Russian attack on Ukraine
Pick-up wipes out on Bypass Rd, driver killed
Sixty-six baby turtles hatch in Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park
Thailand plans roadshows, direct flights to Saudi Arabia
NHSO backs B51bn loan to cover coronavirus costs
Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket Opinion: Has the countdown to reopening already started?
Patong police issue electric scooter warning
Third oil leak confirmed at Rayong pipeline
Cyclist enraged after discarded tacks cause B10,000 damage
Five-day road safety campaign launched to protect pedestrians
Prayut boasts of economic prowess
Legal Matters: The green rush goes brown
Phuket businesses call for massive downgrading of tourist COVID requirements

 

Phuket community
Pick-up wipes out on Bypass Rd, driver killed

Yes, can we please have clarification on fatality stats? If the person is pronounced dead at the hos...(Read More)

Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@maverick, yes i agree the numbers would be mant times higher than the numbers quoted. However, som...(Read More)

Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Ash@ it’s most certainly many times higher I know dozens including myself who have had it recently...(Read More)

Pick-up wipes out on Bypass Rd, driver killed

I would imagine that the cause of the accident was someone driving a truck like an idiot. And perha...(Read More)

Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Kurt, I believe green patients are locals already in care....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Has the countdown to reopening already started?

Already too late. Even completely free travel wouldn't see any affect now until December....(Read More)

Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Or is it 549 new local + 116 'Green' Arrivals?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

549 is still too many local infections. Good to see infected arrivals are down. Maybe because less...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Has the countdown to reopening already started?

Yip fair comment - playing catch up for sure, by the time they wake up to their folly most of Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

549 new cases, minus 116 'green' ( Sandbox + Test&Go) = 433 new local cases. As PPHO is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property

 