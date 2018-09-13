THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
The 14th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run

Start From: Sunday 21 October 2018, 05:30AMto Sunday 21 October 2018, 08:30AM

The 14th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half Marathon 2018 The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation will host its annual fundraising sports event which will be taking place on Sunday October 21st, 5.30 am – 8.30 am, Phuket Gateway. There are 3km family run, 5km fun run, 10km mini marathon, 21km half marathon; and VIP run for all distance. Walk-in registration at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, October 1 - 10, from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Follow us on social media channel https://www.facebook.com/maikhaomarineturtlefoundation

Person : Aorn Sillapasathitwong
Address : JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa
Phone : 076 338 040
Website :
http://www.maikhaomarineturtlefoundation.org

