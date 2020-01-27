The 112th Wat Chalong Fair is now on

PHUKET: The island’s largest annual temple fair at Wat Chalong is now on and will see the usual celebration of colours, sounds, foods, cultural performances and people.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 27 January 2020, 03:38PM

The entrance to the Wat Chalong fair. Photo: Wat Chalong

The 112th edition of the fair, held to coincide with Chinese New Year and open from 9am to midnight each day, will showcase traditional Manohra dances, Nang Talung performances and live music and will run until this Thursday (Jan 30).

“The fair has been observed for 112 years at Wat Chalong, or Chalong Temple,” said Chaiwat Jachatwech, a member of the public relations department of the fair’s organising committee.

“Wat Chalong is the spiritual and cultural centre of local people and the fair provides an opportunity for people in the community to gather and have fun with entertainment and pay their respects to the Buddha.

“There will be a Buddhist sermon preacher from several temples national wide each afternoon, from 1pm to 3pm.

“Each evening, from 8pm, there will be performances of the Southern Thai traditional Manohra dance and Nang Talung, a folk shadow puppet spectacle from the southern region of Thailand.

“Additionally there will be live performances by artists and hundreds of stalls selling local dishes, desserts, fresh produce and OTOP products,” Mr Chaiwat added.

Mr Chaiwat shared information on the live performance line-up which includes Phleng Luk Thung, a performer of Thai country music who has appeared on TV shows such as ‘Mike Thongkam’ and ‘Gold Microphone’ by Workpoint.

This evening there is Kong Kongsamut, Paowalee Pornphimon and the ‘Wong Klom band.’

Tomorrow (Jan 28) will see Baifern Sutthiya, Monkan Kankoon and Janny-Lilly.

Wednesday (Jan 29) will see Eiernkwan Waranya, ‘Joi’ from the ‘Mike Thongkam’ show and Oil Seangs.

Artists to conclude the fair on Thursday (Jan 30) include Toei Athibordin, Porn Jiraporn, May Jiraporn and Zak Chumpae.