The 10th OB Open

Start From: Saturday 8 April 2023, 07:30PM to Saturday 8 April 2023, 11:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Rotary Club of Patong beach present the 10th edition of the OB Open. A legendary night with Gala dinner, Music and charity. The party will be held at JUNK YARD THEATER (Underwood’s on Bypass Road) from 7:30 – 11:30pm. Pre- purchase at 5,000 THB per Person (10% discount for 6+). Welcome drink, scrumptious food and free flow well-chosen beverages. More info - rotarylegendarynight@gmail.com