The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thaworn captures fourth senior tour title in Japan

Thaworn captures fourth senior tour title in Japan

GOLF: Thai veteran Thaworn Wiratchant beat compatriot Prayad Marksaeng to win the Cup Senior Golf Tournament for his fourth title on the Japan Senior Golf Tour in Tochiki yesterday (June 5).

Golf
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 6 June 2021, 02:00PM

Going strong: Thaworn Wiratchant celebrates with the trophy. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Going strong: Thaworn Wiratchant celebrates with the trophy. Photo: Bangkok Post.

With a four-shot advantage after two rounds, the 54-year-old Thaworn shot a two-under-par 70 in the final round at Eastwood Country Club for a total of 203, two strokes ahead of Prayad.

Thaworn took home ¥10 million (B2.83mn) while Prayad, 55, received ¥4.75mn (B1.35mn) after making a 68 in the final round.

This was the first tournament on the tour for both Thaworn and Prayad in almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They went to Japan last month and entered a 14-day quarantine. They then took part in the Asia Pacific Diamond Cup on the regular Japan Golf Tour where both missed the cut.

The duo have been among the top players on the Japan Senior Golf Tour over the past few years.

They have claimed a combined 19 titles on the over-50 circuit with Prayad winning 15.

Prayad won the Order of Merit title from 2016-2018, while Thaworn was crowned money champion in 2019.

PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

They will next play at the Starts Senior Golf Tournament in Ibaraki from June 11-13.

Thongchai takes lead

Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee took a one-shot lead after hitting a 65 in the first round of the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.

Dicky Pride and Doug Barron sit tied second one shot back after matching 66s.

Thongchai, 51, was making his fifth start on the PGA Tour Champions (senior tour) and first appearance at Wakonda Club.

“I love the golf course. It’s very challenging. It’s not very long, you have to keep the ball in play and putt well,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

War Elephants, UAE face off in high-stakes battle
Perez wins after Verstappen and Hamilton fail to score
Leclerc pips Hamilton in crashed-out Baku
Singapore Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID concerns
Thailand’s women suffer double defeat and ‘racist gesture’
Thailand draw with Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers
10,000 Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Games
Ricciardo in need of inspiration
Thai equestrians make history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
Osaka reveals ‘bouts of depression’ after shock French Open withdrawal
Quartararo wins Italian MotoGP shaken by Dupasquier’s death
Suphanat bags a brace in draw
Remembering Seve’s special moment at the Memorial
Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola’s Man City to win Champions League final
BISP and Cruzeiro renew partnership until 2023

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

So the app is working in BKK and over 60’s have been invited to register - only a matter of time b...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

The whingers and whiners are out in force today - teething problems probably they can’t figure out...(Read More)

Mass vaccination of working expats underway

What was the point at which 70% getting 2 injections became 70% getting just the first shot ?? ...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

Even though today was specifically announced as the start day for registrations for non working expa...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

World travelers do well know the Phuket transport scamming, taxis, mini vans, tuk tuks, They learned...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

@Christy Sinophobia ?...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

@Foot " If the wait is long enough ,many will leave or just die" Sorry Foot, but in some...(Read More)

Phuket hotel owner and his wife found dead on Koh Tao

So many wannabe detectives on here....(Read More)

Expat Life: One Phuket, a worthy cause

Wow Christy , you are a true lexicologist. But what does your silly post got to do with this articl...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

I am vaccinated, have a flush bank account after being couped up for a year, and I want to come to P...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket

 