Thanyapura welcomes new senior physiotherapist Atipon Methatip

Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort is looking forward to welcoming its newest physiotherapist, Mr Atipon Methatip, who will join Thanyapura medical team at the beginning of June 2018.

Press Release

Tuesday 5 June 2018, 02:30PM

Atipon Methatip will join the Thanyapura Integrative Health Centre this month as a senior physiotherapist. Photo: Supplied
Mr Metathip has over 17 years experience in physiotherapy, specialising in orthopaedics, stroke injury spinal cord injury, neuromuscular disease, pulmonary rehabilitation, cardiac rehabilitation, DM, and sports related injuries.

Prior to moving to Phuket, he worked at Bangkok Hospital as a Sports Physiotherapist and Bumrungrad Hospital as a Physiotherapist. He has also acted as lecturer on the subject of fundamental yoga therapy at Thammasat University for the past two years.

When asked why he chose Thanyapura he replied, “Thanyapura has great features for health and sports in an integrated holistic resort making it unique in its kind. I have gained a large amount of knowledge and experience in sports and exercise related medicine over the years, and this is one of the best workplaces for this speciality in the world. I am also looking forward to helping athletes and guests improve their overall performance.”

As well as holding a degree in Physical Therapy from Chiang Mai University and a Masters in Sports Medicine from Chulalongkorn University, Mr Metathip has written a number of papers on health science, specialised in sports medicine and has previously focused on treating football-related injuries.

When asked what quote resonates with him most, he chose Charles Darwin’s words, “It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.”

 

 

