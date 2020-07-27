Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort receives Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Certification

Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort has been awarded the Amazing Thailand ‘Safety and Health Administration – SHA’ certificate. The resort has been assigned the SHA logo as a mark of quality certification of its service standards after completing a strict health and safety inspection.

COVID-19healthtourism
By Advertorial

Tuesday 28 July 2020, 10:00AM

Edgar Toral, Thanyapura Executive Vice President, receives the SHA certification.

The SHA certification programme is part of TAT’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and designed to provide yet another layer of defence to help keep Thailand safe for residents and visitors alike. Thailand’s COVID-19 infection rate is one of the lowest in the world, and programmes like SHA are intended to help tourism-based business maintain sound, consistent policies to manage the virus going forward.

As a destination, Thanyapura is one of the healthiest and safest for domestic and international tourists given its size, relative isolation and focus on active and healthy lifestyles. The resort has an on-site clinic that can provide daily monitoring, if needed, and provides a wide range of immune boosting therapies and meals to help guests protect themselves from the virus.

Edgar Toral, Thanyapura Executive Vice President, says that Thanyapura is pursuing “best practices on all fronts” to ensure that guests feel safe and comfortable while on premises. The resort is planning for a slow but steady resurgence in business and believes there will be a strong demand for “healthy destinations” once travel restrictions are loosened.

 

To learn more about Thanyapura, visit the website at https://www.thanyapura.com

 

