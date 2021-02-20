BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Phuket sold

Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Phuket sold

PHUKET: Struggling since last year due to the economic crisis brought on by the policies rolled out to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Phuket has been sold.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 February 2021, 05:27PM

The Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Phuket.

The Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Phuket.

The news was announced yesterday (Feb 19) in a public letter signed by both Thanyapura Founder Klaus Hebben and Thanyapura President and CEO Philipp Graf Von Hardenberg.

“We have been facing very challenging times in Phuket since March of 2020. Without any international travellers, Thanyapura depends even more on the business and the support of Thai people and authorities… 

“With this in mind, we made the decision to sell Thanyapura to the Yenbamroong Family, who we once again welcome with open arms into the growing Thanyapura Family. The Yenbamroong Family is very committed to the purpose, the mission and the concept of Thanyapura and has become a partner in our international holding ‘Thanyapura World’ as well,” the letter noted.

“The new owners of the ‘Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort, Phuket’ will be represented by Khun Marisa Yenbamroong. Khun Marisa is a part-owner of Northern Gulf Petroleum (NGP), and a Director of Gulf Overseas Investment Trading Corporation. Khun Marisa worked for four years with EDF Engineering before she joined the family business.

“We together are looking forward now to continue to offer the services of your Thanyapura here in Phuket and hopefully will be able to welcome many new guests and members soon. Please help us to spread the good news, that the vision and purpose of the ’Land of Abundance’ in Phuket will even get stronger, and that we internationally will carry the Thanyapura Phuket torch,” the letter said.

In recognising those who made the Thanyapura dream possible, the letter added, “When Klaus started to bring his vision of the ‘Land of Abundance’ close to the Khao Phra Thaeo National Park to life, the first steps of an amazing journey began: 

HeadStart International School Phuket

“PIA (Phuket International Academy) developed into a well-respected, international IB school, and as one of the first schools in the world offering Social-Emotional Learning and Mindfulness programs. After Philipp joined the organization, PIA became the UWC Thailand, which, as it should be for any non-profit school, is today under the ownership of a Thai Foundation. 

“Besides our school - step by step - the hotels, the restaurants, the sports academies and the clinic came alive, the vision of a healthy lifestyle resort became reality with the prototype Thanyapura maturing into an international company. In a couple of weeks, we will open the first of many inner-city lifestyle clubs called T-Hub in China – an exercise and sports club with a children’s academy and a vegetarian restaurant,” the letter noted.

“All of this would have never been possible without you - our members, friends, partners and colleagues and without our wonderful team of committed and passionate employees. 

“We thank all of you for your patronage, please continue to support us and join us in welcoming Khun Marisa and her family! 

“We will continue to do our very best to ‘Optimize your Life’!” the letter concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Future Of Thailand’s Free Trade Agreements
Angry wife crashes party as man marries mistress
Police hunt on after Wichit shooting
Phuket perfect testbed for reopening tourism: Bill Heinecke
Double Phuket suicide tragedy
US urges Myanmar junta to yield power after protester death
Phuket Navy clean up drive to boost fishing industry
Massive fraud in tourism scheme
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand to target crypto tourists for economic boost! || February 19
Phuket Skill Development Centre launches free vocational training for students
Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park
Facebook turns off the news for Australia
Regional Court of Appeal, costing B366mn, opens in Phuket
Chula-developed jabs to be tested in May
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Hat Yai flights

 

Phuket community
Arrival recovery hinges on state managing vaccines

So far the State doesn't manage vaccination. So, no arrival recovery. Easy to understand, right?...(Read More)

Massive fraud in tourism scheme

All this Thai nonsense schemes, e-vouchers, and discounts are just set up for purpose of Thai scams....(Read More)

Massive fraud in tourism scheme

Anyone convicted of this should have their assest seized and any official affiliations suspended for...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

One Nat Park after another 'welcomes' backhoes and workers who cut trees, clear areas for il...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

Well this is going to be interesting. This guy Pau Phetcharat was so sure he knew or paid the right ...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

Officer ordered, perpetrators informed. SK1 land documents not prove ownership. Well, no need to tal...(Read More)

Arrival recovery hinges on state managing vaccines

International airlines not resuming flights, have problems with resuming flights Suvarnabhumi airpor...(Read More)

Chula-developed jabs to be tested in May

And the biggest owner of BioNet Asia are ?...(Read More)

Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 

Wesley is an Ex Absolute and paying bay. Timeshare OPC....(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

An SK1 land document does NOT show ownership, it is just a tax receipt. Anyone can pay tax on any la...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/

 