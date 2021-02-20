Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Phuket sold

PHUKET: Struggling since last year due to the economic crisis brought on by the policies rolled out to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Phuket has been sold.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 February 2021, 05:27PM

The Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Phuket.

The news was announced yesterday (Feb 19) in a public letter signed by both Thanyapura Founder Klaus Hebben and Thanyapura President and CEO Philipp Graf Von Hardenberg.

“We have been facing very challenging times in Phuket since March of 2020. Without any international travellers, Thanyapura depends even more on the business and the support of Thai people and authorities…

“With this in mind, we made the decision to sell Thanyapura to the Yenbamroong Family, who we once again welcome with open arms into the growing Thanyapura Family. The Yenbamroong Family is very committed to the purpose, the mission and the concept of Thanyapura and has become a partner in our international holding ‘Thanyapura World’ as well,” the letter noted.

“The new owners of the ‘Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort, Phuket’ will be represented by Khun Marisa Yenbamroong. Khun Marisa is a part-owner of Northern Gulf Petroleum (NGP), and a Director of Gulf Overseas Investment Trading Corporation. Khun Marisa worked for four years with EDF Engineering before she joined the family business.

“We together are looking forward now to continue to offer the services of your Thanyapura here in Phuket and hopefully will be able to welcome many new guests and members soon. Please help us to spread the good news, that the vision and purpose of the ’Land of Abundance’ in Phuket will even get stronger, and that we internationally will carry the Thanyapura Phuket torch,” the letter said.

In recognising those who made the Thanyapura dream possible, the letter added, “When Klaus started to bring his vision of the ‘Land of Abundance’ close to the Khao Phra Thaeo National Park to life, the first steps of an amazing journey began:

“PIA (Phuket International Academy) developed into a well-respected, international IB school, and as one of the first schools in the world offering Social-Emotional Learning and Mindfulness programs. After Philipp joined the organization, PIA became the UWC Thailand, which, as it should be for any non-profit school, is today under the ownership of a Thai Foundation.

“Besides our school - step by step - the hotels, the restaurants, the sports academies and the clinic came alive, the vision of a healthy lifestyle resort became reality with the prototype Thanyapura maturing into an international company. In a couple of weeks, we will open the first of many inner-city lifestyle clubs called T-Hub in China – an exercise and sports club with a children’s academy and a vegetarian restaurant,” the letter noted.

“All of this would have never been possible without you - our members, friends, partners and colleagues and without our wonderful team of committed and passionate employees.

“We thank all of you for your patronage, please continue to support us and join us in welcoming Khun Marisa and her family!

“We will continue to do our very best to ‘Optimize your Life’!” the letter concluded.